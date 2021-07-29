BS Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute begins BA public policy course

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BS Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology on Wednesday launched a BA Public Policy programme. The course has been designed for students who want to obtain a degree as well as prepare for the civil services exams. It aims to bridge the gap between pursuing degree and the extra time taken to prepare for the civil services, the college authorities said.

Students opting for the course will be mentored by serving and retired IAS/IPS/IFS officers as well as officers from the federal, State and local governments. The inclusion of NCC in the curriculum will also serve to fan the flames of patriotism as well as inculcate discipline in the students.

“The BA Public Policy programme aims to provide students with the transformative opportunity to gain academic knowledge and the analytical skills that are the hallmark of public servants. We hope to help our students inculcate a multifaceted approach to handle the complex challenges,” said Peer Mohamed, university vice-chancellor.

Along with officials of the university, retired IAS and IPS officials were also present on the occasion. “Becoming an IAS officer is the dream of many young Indians, and the sooner you make it, the more years you will have in the service of our nation. BSA Crescent’s BA Public Policy programme is so beautifully crafted, adhering to the demands of UPSC,” said Santhosh Babu, retired IAS.

The application process for the programme is under way at the institute. For admission or further queries, please visit www.crescent.education or call +91-9543277888.