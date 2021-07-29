Filling the gaps in gender studies

Kannalmozhi Kabilan By

CHENNAI: The recent slew of sexual harassment complaints from school students and alumni has made apparent a strange pattern the media tends to follow when it comes to matters of gender. Its particular penchant for calling on sexual harassment/abuse survivors to comment on the ‘developments’. For as the analogy goes, don’t we turn to the burgled to look for insights into the workings of burglars? Don’t we hold them responsible for coming up with effective prevention strategies? While it’s essential to hear from survivors and learn from the lived-in experiences, why place the onus of being right every step of the way on individuals merely doing their part? Why do we not look at the number of gender rights activists to steer the discourse on women’s issues?

Well, the answer is laziness, quips Swarna Rajagopalan, founder of The Prajnya Trust. “It’s also that you are organising a programme and more people will come to look at Chinmayi (for example) and listen to her than to me. Even otherwise, when journalists (not all of them, she clarifies) call, they ask if I have a victim they can interview. If I had a victim, would I parade them? It is also that mindset that somehow people need to be shocked into awareness and that’s not true. But I think people hear this and they are triggered. So, they don’t hear the other side of it; they don’t hear the analysis of why it happens so they can stop it in the future. They don’t hear that there is help available. I think this is what people imagine works,” she elaborates. While she makes an exception of Chinmayi, pointing out that the singer has gone to a lot of trouble to educate herself in the past few years, it is still too much to expect from survivors, Swarna suggests.

Grounded in study

And there’s no dearth of gender experts in the country — be it someone like Swarna who learnt everything by doing, or Vibhuti Patel who is a product of and contributed enormously to the robust Gender Studies programmes available here. We have 144 Women’s Studies centres. But keeping them running at their usual course has been immensely difficult, says the former professor of Tata Institute of Social Sciences. “Centre of Women’s Studies is one of the three centres activated by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in a big way. But it’s continuously kept on oxygen with the threat that it’s going to be scrapped. It’s because of mobilisation from the centre and its regional associations that the decision is reversed. But, every six months, they repeat the same thing. It is constantly kept on tenterhooks,” she explains.

S Anandhi, associate professor at Madras Institute of Development Studies, along with economist Padmini Swaminathan, had conducted a survey on Gender Studies programmes in the country back in 2006. Over a decade since, much of the problems they had documented then seem to remain, remarks Anandhi. “Survival of the centres depends on that as they are considered autonomous. Support only comes when it is recognised as a department but that is based on performance. Increasingly that is becoming a problem because many universities don’t want more departments to be added; they don’t have funds,” she points out. These centres were brought in with the idea that they will do rigorous research, as well as teaching, and then stand as centres for excellence, and slowly get integrated into the university. But, the process is not uniform and the centres are dependent on the university to move forward, she adds.

Bureaucratic barriers

The recent threat facing women’s studies centres is categorisation, Vibhuti elaborates. UGC is going to put them under three groups — excellent centres, average and non-performing. The ones that fall in the third category would be scrapped. The current list shows 84 centres under that head and that’s a massive retrenchment of the centres, points out Vibhuti. It all comes down to political will when it comes to funding these centres and allocating sufficient resources, she adds.

This deficiency translates all the way to the classrooms, points out Saranya*. At the university she did her MPhil at, the head of the department was the only permanent staff; others were PhD scholars and research candidates stepping in as tutors. What more, women’s studies or gender wasn’t their area of speciality, she explains. “And most of them were not comfortable discussing subjects like intersectionality, Dalit movements, Black feminism or Trans feminism. One of the girls who was Dalit had quite a bit of trouble with the department, in terms of making them understand what they were saying was offensive,” she shares.

All this affects the pedagogy in place as well, suggests Anandhi. “The centres were also supposed to carry out ‘extension activities’. They thought Women’s Studies is also about field-based activism, having more extension courses that will expose students to social reality. But, in the process, many centres were doing more extension programmes and less teaching; and the teaching is made into elective courses than compulsory ones. There is no uniform pedagogy,” she points out. Her survey revealed that the addition of anything related to women (across disciplines) to the course tended to dilute the critical pedagogy. This was primarily a result of the centres being expected to generate employability for the students. While few centres have managed to stick to a rigorous, well-rounded pedagogy, thanks to their leadership, many have had to include courses like Computer Science, too, to equip the women for work, she says.

Work and beyond

And for the people who come out the other side, it’s an uphill battle here too. Given that there are very few employment opportunities. Saranya was told that a job at an NGO or in academics was the way to go. While one can always find work at a small non-profit, it’s only graduates from places like TISS who do well in academia, she offers. “In the past two decades, many have started MA, MPhil and PhD programmes in women’s studies. All these graduates are not getting employment. Because it’s an interdisciplinary study and those in the field of political science or economics won’t take them. They don’t even get jobs in Women and Child Development Departments of state governments. But so many state governments are clearly writing that no degree holder in women’s studies should apply. Whether they are progressive, left wing or right wing, none of them are giving employment,” she elaborates. Now, there are talks of starting these courses at the undergraduate level; at least then they can be absorbed in schools. And priority should be given to these graduates, she suggests.

V Bharathi Harishankar, FRSA head, Department of Women’s Studies, University of Madras, suggests that the prospects are not so bleak. “A student with a PG degree in Women’s Studies has all the avenues that a degree in humanities and social sciences have. In addition, they are much sought after in NGOs, corporates — especially under the CSR wing, UN jobs, etc. In Tamil Nadu, the Social Welfare Department specifically calls for a Women’s Studies degree for its Field/ Project officer positions. In addition, since Women’s Studies is a separate subject in NET/JRF, an academic position and research are possible avenues,” she details.

These avenues of employment become even more vital when you look at the recommendation presented by Justice Verma committee — that what we are doing in terms of women’s studies in colleges comes too late when ideas are already formed in the students. There is need for gender sensitisation at the school level. Be it Saranya or Swarna, they have been doing their part to fulfil this need. While Prajnya Trust recently did a series on working with boys and men for gender equality, Saranya and her fellow Masters partner did an awareness programme with school students in Kumbakonam, teaching them the basics of consent, women’s rights and feminism through a combination of Indian Penal Code and Tamil movies.

At end of the day, despite the state of affairs with the gender studies courses in the country, you don’t need to have done that in order to be sensitive and sensible, offers Swarna. “Some of the things we say in a gender sensitisation workshop should come naturally to a human being — be sensitive to other people, be aware of the verbal and non verbal cues, etc. This should be the norm that we teach compassion and respect. We don’t need gender studies to do that,” she suggests.

On her part, Bharathi says, “It is important that academics, activists and field workers cooperate in order to achieve the 3 As — awareness, advocacy and activism. It’s in this respect that Gender/Women’s Studies can take a lead in channelising the discourse on gender crimes. As an initial step in this direction, our department in collaboration with Sutherland Global Services has started a Gender Lab to offer online sensitisation workshops. This lab is the first of its kind in India.”

But, these developments seem to be few and far apart. Vibhuti Patel points out that it is the difference between wanting to do some tokenism and accounting for real change, adding that gender-responsive budgeting is still not a reality. It’s a question of political will, she concludes. And there are few ways out of this quagmire.

*Name changed

