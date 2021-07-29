Five arrested in Chennai for peddling ganja

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three persons, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly peddling ganja in Ayanavaram on Tuesday. The arrested persons were identified as Shivashankari (35) and Muthu (28) of Villivakkam and Balaji (22) of Moulivakkam.

Based on a tip-off, the police stepped up surveillance at Eswaran Koil Street-North Mada Street junction. Police personnel intercepted a speeding auto rickshaw and found that the trio were smuggling contraband goods. They were arrested and 2.4 kg of ganja was seized from them. Similarly, a father-son duo, who were allegedly peddling ganja near a tea shop on Royapettah highroad, was also arrested. The actions were taken as part of the Drive Against Drugs (DAD) initiative.