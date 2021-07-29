STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Harish guides Chepauk to victory

“I’m very disappointed that I couldn’t finish the game because it was something I could have done but there was one mistake and I got out.

Published: 29th July 2021 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Harish Kumar scored 27 runs off 14 balls (3x6, 1x4) for defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies as they beat Salem Spartans by four wickets in a Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match here on Wednesday. Defending a below-par total of 142, Spartans have reduced Super Gullies to 103/5 in 14.3 overs. However, Harish’s blitzkrieg meant the team achieved the target in 18.5 overs with four wickets to spare.

But it was man of the match Narayan Jagadeesan (52; 40b, 3x4, 2x6) and Uthirasamy Sasidev (42; 30 b, 2x4, 3x6), who laid the foundation for the creditable win. The duo raised 77 runs from just 49 balls for the fifth wicket and rescued Chepauk who were at one stage 26 for 4 in 6.2 overs with the top order back in the dressing room.

“I’m very disappointed that I couldn’t finish the game because it was something I could have done but there was one mistake and I got out. At the same time, I’m really happy that we crossed the line and our middle-order batsmen and power hitters did the job well,” said Jagadeesan.

Earlier sent into bat, Spartans once again failed to put up a formidable total on the board. Opener KH Gopinath began well with a fluent 33 but got little support at the other end. Later, all-rounder Vijay Shankar (32) and captain Daryl Ferrario (39) played with responsibility and added 56 runs for the fourth wicket to help the Spartans side get past the 100-run mark. 

All-rounder Sonu Yadav was the pick of Chepauk bowlers bagging three wickets.

Brief scores: Salem Spartans 142-7 in 20 ovs (Daryl S Ferrario 39, KH Gopinath 33, Vijay Shankar 32, Sonu Yadav 3-21) lost to Chepauk Super Gillies 145/6 in 18.5 ovs  (N Jagadeesan 52, Sasidev 42, Harish Kumar 27 n.o.).
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp