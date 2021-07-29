Harish guides Chepauk to victory

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Harish Kumar scored 27 runs off 14 balls (3x6, 1x4) for defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies as they beat Salem Spartans by four wickets in a Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match here on Wednesday. Defending a below-par total of 142, Spartans have reduced Super Gullies to 103/5 in 14.3 overs. However, Harish’s blitzkrieg meant the team achieved the target in 18.5 overs with four wickets to spare.

But it was man of the match Narayan Jagadeesan (52; 40b, 3x4, 2x6) and Uthirasamy Sasidev (42; 30 b, 2x4, 3x6), who laid the foundation for the creditable win. The duo raised 77 runs from just 49 balls for the fifth wicket and rescued Chepauk who were at one stage 26 for 4 in 6.2 overs with the top order back in the dressing room.

“I’m very disappointed that I couldn’t finish the game because it was something I could have done but there was one mistake and I got out. At the same time, I’m really happy that we crossed the line and our middle-order batsmen and power hitters did the job well,” said Jagadeesan.

Earlier sent into bat, Spartans once again failed to put up a formidable total on the board. Opener KH Gopinath began well with a fluent 33 but got little support at the other end. Later, all-rounder Vijay Shankar (32) and captain Daryl Ferrario (39) played with responsibility and added 56 runs for the fourth wicket to help the Spartans side get past the 100-run mark.

All-rounder Sonu Yadav was the pick of Chepauk bowlers bagging three wickets.

Brief scores: Salem Spartans 142-7 in 20 ovs (Daryl S Ferrario 39, KH Gopinath 33, Vijay Shankar 32, Sonu Yadav 3-21) lost to Chepauk Super Gillies 145/6 in 18.5 ovs (N Jagadeesan 52, Sasidev 42, Harish Kumar 27 n.o.).

