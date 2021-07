By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men, who were allegedly involved in several crimes in the last three months in city limits, were arrested on Wednesday. Mangadu police identified the duo as Suriya (23) of Villivakkam and Sankar (38) of Pattabiram.

“In the past three months, the duo have been involved in 14 crimes, including six in Mangadu, three in Ambattur, three in Ayanavaram and one in Kundrathur. The crimes include robbery, chain snatchings, burglary and an assault case,” police said.