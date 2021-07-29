Woman, lover nabbed for husband’s murder

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two months after a 46-year-old man went missing, the police have arrested his wife and her boyfriend for allegedly murdering the man and burying his body. The victim, Anbazhagan (46) of Sunguvarchatram, was employed as an art teacher at a private school in Anna Nagar.

Anbazhagan’s wife Shobana filed a missing complaint with Sunguvarchatram police two months ago, claiming that her husband had not returned back home. Recently, the couple’s neighbours informed police that Shobana and her two kids were missing and their phones switched off. “During inquiry, we found that Dharmaraj (38), an electrician, used to frequent Anbazhagan’s house,” police said.

Dharmaraj was nabbed and upon interrogation, he allegedly confessed to have murdered Anbazhagan with help of Shobana and their friend one Vignesh (26). “Shobana and Dharmaraj were in an extra marital relationship and Anbazhagan once confronted the duo.

Later, the suspects kidnapped the man and murdered him. The trio also buried the body behind Anbazhagan’s house in Kancheepuram district,” police sources added. On Wednesday, the victim’s body was dug out in the presence of RDO and police, and sent for postmortem examination.