Covid cases rising in TN because more tests being done: Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of new Covid-19 cases in Chennai has been increasing in the last three days only because the number of RT-PCR tests has increased, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Thursday. Chennai reported 122 cases on Monday, 139 on Tuesday, and 164 on Wednesday. More than 24,000 RT-PCR tests were done in the city on Wednesday, the minister said, adding that the number of tests done in certain districts of Tamil Nadu is as much as is being done by certain States.

Subramanian said this while interacting with reporters after a rescue drive for homeless persons with mental illness was launched by the National Health Mission-Tamil Nadu and the Chennai Corporation. On Thursday, 1,021 people in the Tondiarpet area were rescued and rehabilitated at a special centre inaugurated for the same. The health minister said it was learnt that over 400 homeless people with mental illnesses are on the streets.

Subramanian further said Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch a scheme for medical services at beneficiaries’ doorsteps (Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam) in Krishnagiri district next week. Over 1,000 nurses will be recruited for the scheme, he added, and alleged that people didn’t benefit from the Amma Clinics launched by the previous government.

KN Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Water Supply, said over 30.75 lakh people in Chennai have been vaccinated against Covid-19, and of them, 8.73 lakh have received both doses.

Speaking about AIIMS in Madurai, Subramanian said the Central government was informed that students will be admitted to medical colleges in Theni, Dindugal and Madurai districts. In each college, either 30 or 50 students will be admitted as a temporary arrangement till the AIIMS building is constructed.