STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Covid cases rising in TN because more tests being done: Ma Subramanian

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Chennai has been increasing in the last three days only because the number of RT-PCR tests has increased, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Thursday.

Published: 30th July 2021 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Ma Subramanian

Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of new Covid-19 cases in Chennai has been increasing in the last three days only because the number of RT-PCR tests has increased, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Thursday. Chennai reported 122 cases on Monday, 139 on Tuesday, and 164 on Wednesday. More than 24,000 RT-PCR tests were done in the city on Wednesday, the minister said, adding that the number of tests done in certain districts of Tamil Nadu is as much as is being done by certain States.

Subramanian said this while interacting with reporters after a rescue drive for homeless persons with mental illness was launched by the National Health Mission-Tamil Nadu and the Chennai Corporation. On Thursday, 1,021 people in the Tondiarpet area were rescued and rehabilitated at a special centre inaugurated for the same. The health minister said it was learnt that over 400 homeless people with mental illnesses are on the streets.

Subramanian further said Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch a scheme for medical services at beneficiaries’ doorsteps (Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam) in Krishnagiri district next week. Over 1,000 nurses will be recruited for the scheme, he added, and alleged that people didn’t benefit from the Amma Clinics launched by the previous government.

KN Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Water Supply, said over 30.75 lakh people in Chennai have been vaccinated against Covid-19, and of them, 8.73 lakh have received both doses.

Speaking about AIIMS in Madurai, Subramanian said the Central government was informed that students will be admitted to medical colleges in Theni, Dindugal and Madurai districts. In each college, either 30 or 50 students will be admitted as a temporary arrangement till the AIIMS building is constructed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ma Subramanian Tamil Nadu COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp