Man put on ECMO twice cured

CHENNAI: Doctors at MGM Healthcare Hospital successfully treated a 37-year-old from Rajkot, who had severe Covid-related complications and was put on ECMO twice. He was shifted to MGM Healthcare Hospital on April 12 with Covid pneumonia, and was put on ventilator support.

He had tested positive on March 25 and was put on ECMO support, which was later withdrawn as his condition improved, said Dr KR Balakrishnan, chairman-cardiac sciences director, Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support, MGM Healthcare Hospital.

However, the patient developed a fungal infection, and as he was breathless and his oxygen saturation was low, he was again put on ECMO. His condition then improved and he has been discharged, a release stated.