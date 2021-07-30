STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mother booked for branding 9-year-old

A 35-year-old woman has been booked for allegedly branding her nine-year-old son for more than a year now.

Published: 30th July 2021 04:43 AM

Domestic violence, Abuse

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old woman has been booked for allegedly branding her nine-year-old son for more than a year now. The woman, who works for a private company, and her husband, who works at a pharmacy, are natives of Hyderabad, and have been living with their son in a rented house in Chromepet.

Police sources said the issue came to light when doctors of a private hospital examined the boy, who was taken for treatment after he got hurt while riding a bicycle. The boy had five burn injuries on his ankles and feet, and bruises on his back, the sources said. The doctors informed the Chitlapakkam police and sent the boy to a private hospital in Kelambakkam for further treatment.

A senior police officer said the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) is conducting an inquiry and an FIR has been registered against the mother under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. Quoting the mother, the officer said the boy is allegedly a “troubled child with psychiatric problems”. He added that the boy allegedly damaged currency notes and stole things from shops. 

“However, the boy sounded normal during my interactions with him,” the officer said, adding that further action will be taken after the CWC completes its inquiry.

