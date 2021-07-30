OTA tribute to Victory Flame

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Officers Training Academy paid tributes to ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’, the eternal flame lit at the National War Memorial to celebrate the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ commemorating 50 years India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, on Thursday.

The flame was received at the Tank Gate with military ceremony and transported in a traditional horse-driven buggy to the Temple of Remembrance, the War Memorial of OTA alumni, who have given supreme sacrifice in service of the nation.

After placing the victory flame in the sanctum sanctorum, a solemn ceremony was conducted wherein wreaths were laid by Brig TM Sridharan, a 1971 war veteran, an OTA alumnus, and Raghu Rai Hastir on behalf of Officer Cadets undergoing training at OTA Chennai, and finally by Lt Gen MK Das, Commandant, OTA, according to a release.