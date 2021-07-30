STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Private tankers dump sewage illegally into Chennai's Cooum river under the nose of cops

The sewage is suspected to be from apartment complexes in neighbouring areas. The daily activity occurs right beside the police booth at the bridge, said residents.

Published: 30th July 2021 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

Private tankers directly discharging sewage into the Cooum to avoid paying Rs 150 per trip as charges to Metro water to discharge sewage at the pumping station (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Private tankers are illegally dumping sewage directly into the Cooum from the Golden George Rathinam Salai bridge, almost daily. Not only does it further pollute the river, the spilling of sewage on the bridge renders it almost unusable, say residents.

Sathish Lakshmanan, a resident of Mogappair, said he counted around 50 tankers disposing sewage into the river in broad daylight in the half day that he spent there.

"You can see these tankers disposing of sewage even at around 12-1 pm. There's nobody to question them. They park at the bridge and let the sewage out directly into the Cooum," Sathish said.

In addition, the daily activity occurs right beside the police booth at the bridge, said residents.

The sewage is suspected to be from apartment complexes in neighbouring areas. The sewage, ideally supposed to be discharged at the Golden George Nagar sewage pumping station in the locality, is dropped directly in the Cooum instead to get around paying the nominal charges. Each tanker is supposed to pay Rs 150 to Metro Water for discharging sewage at the pumping station.

"Moreover, we also test the water samples for industrial effluents. Because of this and to avoid diesel charges to bring it to the pumping station, these tankers dispose of sewage directly into water bodies along the way," said a Metro Water official.

Metro Water officials have filed police complaints and written to the Regional Transport Officers to cancel the licences of vehicles that have been caught disposing sewage illegally. Such complaints have been received from Nolambur, Ambattur and Anna Nagar too, recently, said officials.

This illegal dumping of sewage has also made travelling on the bridge an unpleasant experience for commuters, said residents.

"The sewage spills onto the bridge when they are discharging it into the river. Along with the smell, the tankers leave the bridge a mess," said Sathish.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cooum Golden George Nagar
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp