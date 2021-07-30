Private tankers dump sewage illegally into Chennai's Cooum river under the nose of cops

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Private tankers are illegally dumping sewage directly into the Cooum from the Golden George Rathinam Salai bridge, almost daily. Not only does it further pollute the river, the spilling of sewage on the bridge renders it almost unusable, say residents.

Sathish Lakshmanan, a resident of Mogappair, said he counted around 50 tankers disposing sewage into the river in broad daylight in the half day that he spent there.

"You can see these tankers disposing of sewage even at around 12-1 pm. There's nobody to question them. They park at the bridge and let the sewage out directly into the Cooum," Sathish said.

In addition, the daily activity occurs right beside the police booth at the bridge, said residents.

The sewage is suspected to be from apartment complexes in neighbouring areas. The sewage, ideally supposed to be discharged at the Golden George Nagar sewage pumping station in the locality, is dropped directly in the Cooum instead to get around paying the nominal charges. Each tanker is supposed to pay Rs 150 to Metro Water for discharging sewage at the pumping station.

"Moreover, we also test the water samples for industrial effluents. Because of this and to avoid diesel charges to bring it to the pumping station, these tankers dispose of sewage directly into water bodies along the way," said a Metro Water official.

Metro Water officials have filed police complaints and written to the Regional Transport Officers to cancel the licences of vehicles that have been caught disposing sewage illegally. Such complaints have been received from Nolambur, Ambattur and Anna Nagar too, recently, said officials.

This illegal dumping of sewage has also made travelling on the bridge an unpleasant experience for commuters, said residents.

"The sewage spills onto the bridge when they are discharging it into the river. Along with the smell, the tankers leave the bridge a mess," said Sathish.