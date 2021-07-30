Stay updated to fight cybercrimes in TN, Stalin tells police dept

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday advised the State Police department to remain updated to prevent cyber crimes.

The Chief Minister said this while presiding over the Passing Out Parade of Deputy Superintendent of Police Trainees at the Tamil Nadu Police Academy at Oonamancherry and laying foundation for the Integrated Cyber Training Complex to be constructed at a cost of `10.28 crore. DGP C Sylendra Babu and senior police officers were present.

The CM said countries like USA and the UK have been adopting sophisticated technologies to prevent cyber crimes while the United Arab Emirates had declared that they would make their country cybercrime-free by 2030.

Stating that the police department should become a force that prevents crimes rather than acting as an entity that ensures punishments for crimes committed, the Chief Minister said “In the past, murders, robbery, theft, sexual violence etc., were regarded as crimes, but now, cyber crime has pushed them back.”