Stay updated to fight cybercrimes in TN, Stalin tells police dept

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday advised the State Police department to remain updated to prevent cyber crimes.

Published: 30th July 2021 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Drills being performed by Tamil Nadu police personnel after the passing out parade at the Tamil Nadu Police Academy in Oonamancheri | Ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

The Chief Minister said this while presiding over the Passing Out Parade of Deputy Superintendent of Police Trainees at the Tamil Nadu Police Academy at Oonamancherry and laying foundation for the Integrated Cyber Training Complex to be constructed at a cost of `10.28 crore.  DGP C Sylendra Babu and senior police officers were present.

The CM said countries like USA and the UK have been adopting sophisticated technologies to prevent cyber crimes while the United Arab Emirates had declared that they would make their country cybercrime-free by 2030.

Stating that the police department should become a force that prevents crimes rather than acting as an entity that ensures punishments for crimes committed, the Chief Minister said “In the past, murders, robbery, theft, sexual violence etc., were regarded as crimes, but now, cyber crime has pushed them back.”

