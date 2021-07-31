STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid cases increase for second consecutive day in TN

The daily Covid positive cases in the State increased for the second consecutive day on Friday. The State reported 1,947 cases on Friday compared to 1,859 cases on Thursday.

Published: 31st July 2021

A cyclist pedals past a mural, in Chennai, on Friday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The daily Covid positive cases in the State increased for the second consecutive day on Friday. The State reported 1,947 cases on Friday compared to 1,859 cases on Thursday. Chennai and 17 districts saw an increase in cases on Friday. Chennai reported 215 cases, Coimbatore 230 cases, Cuddalore 70, Dindugal 21, Erode 171, Kanniyakumari 32 and Krishnagiri 40 cases.

The overall State test positivity rate was 1.1 per cent on Wednesday and it increased to 1.2 per cent on Thursday. Meanwhile, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that district officials were told to take up stringent preventive measures. In districts where the cases are increasing, the officials were instructed to admit people who test positive in hospitals, as non-adherence of home isolation norms is one of the reasons for the rise in cases. He also said that all pregnant women in Tamil Nadu will be screened for Hepatitis B virus to prevent the infection from spreading from mothers to children. 

