STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Govt colleges now in huge demand

1.7L applications arrive in just 5 days, Aug 10 deadline; but only 1.06 lakh seats available

Published: 31st July 2021 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Exams, examination

For representational purposes

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid the pandemic crisis, demand for seats in government arts and science colleges is witnessing a significant rise. The application process for TNGASA started on July 26 and in just five days, over 1.70 lakh students submitted applications. 

Going by the initial trend, it is expected that this time the Tamil Nadu Government Arts and Science College Admissions (TNGASA) will receive record number of applications, as applications can be submitted till August 10. There are 143 government colleges in the State, and total 1.06 lakh seats are available. 

Factors like 100 per cent pass in State Board Class 12 results, declining interest in engineering, and the craze of private colleges dying down since classes are now online, have contributed to the rising demand of government colleges. Last year, TNGASA received 3 lakh applications for 90,000 seats. The number is expected to increase significantly this year.

Academicians feel there is an urgent need to increase the number of college seats or devise alternative methods like second-shift classes. “Almost 8.16 lakh students have passed Class 12 State Board this year. Add to this the number of students from CBSE too. How and where are we going to accommodate all of them?” asks the principal of a government college, who requested anonymity.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu Government Collegiate Teachers’ Association president T Veeramani noted that every year the government increases 20 per cent seats in government colleges. “That much will be increased this year too. But more than that is not feasible. We would not have infrastructure or enough teachers to accommodate all of them,” he added. Higher Education officials said they are looking into the matter and steps will be taken to tackle the situation.

Second shift classes
Academicians feel there is an urgent need to increase the number of college seats or devise alternative methods like second-shift classes to accommodate all students this year. “Almost 8.16 lakh students have passed Class 12 State Board exams this year. Add to this the number of students from CBSE too. How and where are we going to accommodate all of them?” asks the principal of a government college, who requested anonymity

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Govt colleges
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp