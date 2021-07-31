Two Credai portals launched; new supply in Chennai dips

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to woo buyers, Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) launched two new web portals, Credai365.com and CredaiBuildMart365.com on Friday. The portals were launched by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Credai365.com is a direct WhatsApp-based portal which connects the home buyer directly to CREDAI developers in Chennai. CredaiBuildMart365.com helps to source a wide range of services from manufacturers, dealers, lawyers, auditors, design architects and is an one-stop solution for every kind of real estate requirement. CredaiBuildMart365.com will support the MSME sector to enhance their business online.

Meanwhile, according to a Housing.com report which was released recently, new supply registered a decline of 23 per cent in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the same period last year. The report stated that Porur, Siruseri, Tiruvallur, Pallikaranai and East Tambaram saw maximum new supply.

On the demand side, with only 709 units sold, Chennai registered a 46 per cent year-on-year decline and 84 per cent quarter-on-quarter dip. The report said that localities of Pallikaranai, Pallavaram, Perumbakkam, Padur in Chennai South and Mogappair in Chennai West dominated the sales. Of the total sales, 40 per cent was concentrated in the `45-75 lakh price bracket.

