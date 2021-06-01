STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Anna University Vice Chancellor search panel invites applications from eligible candidates

On March 31, the Tamil Nadu government constituted the committee to recommend a panel of three names to the Governor-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu.

Published: 01st June 2021 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Anna University

A file photo of Anna University | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The search panel that will recommend the names for the post of Vice Chancellor of Anna University headed by Jawaharlal Nehru University VC Jagadesh Kumar has invited applications from distinguished academicians before June 30. 

On March 31, the Tamil Nadu government constituted the committee to recommend a panel of three names to the Governor-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu. The panel has asked for "distinguished academicians with high levels of competence, integrity, moral and institutional commitment," to apply for the position.

Further applicants should possess the educational and work experience as notified by the Government of Tamil Nadu in their G.O.(Ms).No 187, HigherEducation (K2) Department, dated 14th July 2017. Details available at www.annauniv.edu.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anna University Anna University vice chancellor Jagadesh Kumar
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp