Anna University Vice Chancellor search panel invites applications from eligible candidates

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The search panel that will recommend the names for the post of Vice Chancellor of Anna University headed by Jawaharlal Nehru University VC Jagadesh Kumar has invited applications from distinguished academicians before June 30.

On March 31, the Tamil Nadu government constituted the committee to recommend a panel of three names to the Governor-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu. The panel has asked for "distinguished academicians with high levels of competence, integrity, moral and institutional commitment," to apply for the position.

Further applicants should possess the educational and work experience as notified by the Government of Tamil Nadu in their G.O.(Ms).No 187, HigherEducation (K2) Department, dated 14th July 2017. Details available at www.annauniv.edu.

