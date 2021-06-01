Chennai: Judo trainer arrested on attempt to rape charges seven years after incident

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old martial arts trainer, accused of sexually harassing a student seven years ago, was arrested by the city police on Sunday under several charges, including attempt to rape.

The accused, who runs a martial-art school, was a former teacher at a city school, police said.

The complainant, a 26-year-old woman, had said that the incident happened in 2014 while she was learning Judo. When the duo was in another district to participate in a Judo tournament, he allegedly sexually harassed her during their return journey in a car, according to a senior police officer.

In her complaint, she alleged that he touched her inappropriately and warned her of dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case under IPC sections pertaining to attempt to rape, assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty, act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, and under sections of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.

According to police, the complainant made a post about the issue on social media, and, with the help of her friends, contacted a senior police officer attached to the Crime Against Women And Children (CAWC). On Monday, the suspect was remanded in judicial custody for 15 days, sources said.