STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Judo trainer arrested on attempt to rape charges seven years after incident

The complainant, a 26-year-old woman, had said that the incident happened in 2014 while she was learning Judo.

Published: 01st June 2021 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old martial arts trainer, accused of sexually harassing a student seven years ago, was arrested by the city police on Sunday under several charges, including attempt to rape.

The accused, who runs a martial-art school, was a former teacher at a city school, police said.

The complainant, a 26-year-old woman, had said that the incident happened in 2014 while she was learning Judo. When the duo was in another district to participate in a Judo tournament, he allegedly sexually harassed her during their return journey in a car, according to a senior police officer.

In her complaint, she alleged that he touched her inappropriately and warned her of dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case under IPC sections pertaining to attempt to rape, assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty, act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, and under sections of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.

According to police, the complainant made a post about the issue on social media, and, with the help of her friends, contacted a senior police officer attached to the Crime Against Women And Children (CAWC). On Monday, the suspect was remanded in judicial custody for 15 days, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai judo trainer case Chennai crime
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp