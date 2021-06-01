Chennai port pitches in to handle trains bringing liquid oxygen

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Port has begun handling trains bringing liquid oxygen from various parts of the country, with a container train carrying oxygen arriving at Chennai Port Railway Siding on Monday.

The liquid oxygen, loaded from Dolvi Steel Plant of Jindal Steel Works, Maharashtra, was received in cryogenic vessels, according to a press release here.

This comes after the State government requested oxygen containers at the railway siding inside the Chennai Port as it will facilitate quicker movement of oxygen to hospitals across Chennai. In line with guidelines from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the port waived all charges for handling these container trains and is providing all required assistance for the operation.

It will continue to provide all assistance for bringing in the critical oxygen supplies to Chennai. Chairman of Chennai Port Trust Sunil Paliwal inspected these containers being handled at the port. Deputy Chairman S Balaji Arunkumar, and General Manager, TIDCO, Karthikeyan were among those present, the release added.