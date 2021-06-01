Man held at Chennai Central with Rs 28 lakh, Income Tax officials take over probe

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old man was caught by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Central station on Tuesday with Rs 28 lakh in cash.

He had tied a cloth bag with seven bundles of Rs 2000 and Rs 200 notes to his abdomen. As he did not possess any valid documents for the cash, he was handed to the Income Tax department for further inquiry.

In view of the ongoing lockdown, the Chennai division of the RPF has launched a special drive against smuggling of liquor by trains from neighbouring states.

On Tuesday, RPF Sub-Inspector Akansha Singh and constable Manoj Kumar examined passengers who de-boarded from the Hyderabad–Chennai daily express special arriving at platform 3 at Central station.

During the inspection, a passenger who was found moving suspiciously was detained by the RPF.

Upon questioning, it came to light that the 21-year-old was a native of Pedakurapadu of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. He possessed a reserved ticket.

“He was found with a white cloth bag tied to his abdomen with seven bundles of Rs 2000 and Rs 200 currency notes inside. Each bundle contained 200 notes, thereby amounting to a total of Rs 28 lakh,” said L S Sivanesan, Inspector, RPF, Chennai Central.

An inquiry has revealed that the man did not have any valid documents related to the cash. “The man and the cash of Rs 28 lakh have been handed over to the I-T department for further inquiry,” added Sivanesan.