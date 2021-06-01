Now, index to track home prices in cities

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To help homebuyers, investors, real estate developers and policymakers track high-frequency price movement in India’s key residential markets, real estate portal Housing.com along with global business school Indian School of Business (ISB) launched Housing Pricing Index (HPI), an indicator of economic activity in real estate.

Launched during a virtual meet attended by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary, Durga Shanker Mishra and several industry bigwigs and academicians, the HPI will provide monthly reports on price and quantity movement in various property markets across the country.

By offering useful insights into price movement, the index could help a potential homebuyer assess the appropriate time to buy a property and assist sellers in knowing the most opportune moment to sell their assets, according to sources.