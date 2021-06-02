Chennai Corporation revokes vehicle permits of four vendors for overcharging

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four vendors have been barred from selling essentials through door-to-door sales in future because they were found to have overcharged residents, according to a statement from the Chennai city corporation on Wednesday.

The banners, stickers and vehicle passes that were given by the corporation to these four vendors to sell during the lockdown period have been revoked, the statement said.

The city corporation had issued two helpline numbers 94999 32899 and 044-4568 0200 where residents can register complaints of overcharging or other issues pertaining to the door-to-door sales of fruits and vegetables. So far, 1139 complaints have been received through these helplines, the statement said.

The city corporation has issued 4,122 small vendors, 655 supermarkets and 457 wholesale vendors banners, stickers and vehicle permits to sell groceries and essentials.