STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai's COVID-19 fever survey staff win plaudits from residents for unfailing dedication

The New Indian Express caught up with some of these workers in Chennai who shared their experiences of working with residents in these challenging times

Published: 02nd June 2021 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker checking temperature of a vegetable vendor to keep a check on the spread of Covid-19 in Chennai.

A health worker checking temperature of a vegetable vendor to keep a check on the spread of Covid-19 in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the past few days, messages of appreciation have poured in on social media for the Chennai corporation's COVID-19 fever survey staff who have been assisting residents during the lockdown in various ways.

From helping residents to arrange for groceries and essentials to setting up fever camps, the survey staff have been a huge source of support.

Suresh Dhanarajan, a Madhavaram resident, wrote on Twitter, “Saranya promptly arranged an ambulance when my oxygen levels were down. We recovered now and she still checks our vitals daily. We can’t be more thankful to her."

A resident from Adyar tweeted appreciation for the volunteer Vijayalakshmi, who had regularly been visiting the house and motivating family members until they recovered from COVID-19.

The New Indian Express caught up with some of these workers in Chennai who shared their experiences of working with residents in these challenging times.

ALSO READ: COVID vaccine crunch hits drive for 18+ in Chennai, those with comorbidities most affected

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Meenakshi, 29, a volunteer in division 48 of Zone 4, says she does this job as social service and is content that so many senior citizens are being benefited.

“Many pregnant women and senior citizens are being benefited. I also feel content in helping them,” she says.

The fever staff in Chennai are paid Rs 12,000 per month. Their job begins at 7:30 am and ends at 1:30 pm.

Meenakshi says she enquires about the patient’s health status daily and updates it in her register. “We also motivate them to take the vaccine. Recently, I also arranged a vaccination camp based on requests by residents,” she said.

The fever survey staff cover from one to three streets on average. “We also check for symptoms like fever, body pain and help patients to home-quarantine and get groceries,” she said.

Rajkumar, a focused volunteer in Zone 7, Ambattur, says sometimes patients do not know what to do when they have symptoms and reach out to the volunteers.

“They call us directly and we help to arrange for them to get tested and also get admitted to a Covid care centre if needed. Otherwise, we check on them daily at home,” he adds.

Rajkumar says that he has become friendly with elderly people in the locality and also helped them to locate vaccination camps.

While appreciation pours in for them, they also rue that they do not get any holiday.

“We don’t get even one day off. We work all days in a month,” said Meenakshi. Meanwhile, the fever staff said that in a few instances they were not treated respectfully by people who feared being infected by them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp