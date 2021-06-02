Chennai's COVID-19 fever survey staff win plaudits from residents for unfailing dedication

Omjasvin MD By

CHENNAI: In the past few days, messages of appreciation have poured in on social media for the Chennai corporation's COVID-19 fever survey staff who have been assisting residents during the lockdown in various ways.

From helping residents to arrange for groceries and essentials to setting up fever camps, the survey staff have been a huge source of support.

Suresh Dhanarajan, a Madhavaram resident, wrote on Twitter, “Saranya promptly arranged an ambulance when my oxygen levels were down. We recovered now and she still checks our vitals daily. We can’t be more thankful to her."

Thanks for your appreciation and valuable feedback.#TweetYourHero https://t.co/X9VwOdZpX0 — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) June 1, 2021

A resident from Adyar tweeted appreciation for the volunteer Vijayalakshmi, who had regularly been visiting the house and motivating family members until they recovered from COVID-19.

The New Indian Express caught up with some of these workers in Chennai who shared their experiences of working with residents in these challenging times.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Meenakshi, 29, a volunteer in division 48 of Zone 4, says she does this job as social service and is content that so many senior citizens are being benefited.

“Many pregnant women and senior citizens are being benefited. I also feel content in helping them,” she says.

The fever staff in Chennai are paid Rs 12,000 per month. Their job begins at 7:30 am and ends at 1:30 pm.

Meenakshi says she enquires about the patient’s health status daily and updates it in her register. “We also motivate them to take the vaccine. Recently, I also arranged a vaccination camp based on requests by residents,” she said.

The fever survey staff cover from one to three streets on average. “We also check for symptoms like fever, body pain and help patients to home-quarantine and get groceries,” she said.

Rajkumar, a focused volunteer in Zone 7, Ambattur, says sometimes patients do not know what to do when they have symptoms and reach out to the volunteers.

“They call us directly and we help to arrange for them to get tested and also get admitted to a Covid care centre if needed. Otherwise, we check on them daily at home,” he adds.

Rajkumar says that he has become friendly with elderly people in the locality and also helped them to locate vaccination camps.

While appreciation pours in for them, they also rue that they do not get any holiday.

“We don’t get even one day off. We work all days in a month,” said Meenakshi. Meanwhile, the fever staff said that in a few instances they were not treated respectfully by people who feared being infected by them.