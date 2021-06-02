Ensure equal opportunity, fairness while appointing staff: HC tells TN varsities

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered that all State-run universities in Tamil Nadu must ensure equal opportunity, fairness and transparency while appointing staff. The court issued the direction after it was found that a person, who did not possess any valid educational qualifications, was appointed as assistant technical officer (library) by the Bharathiar University in Coimbatore.

Justice R Mahadevan in his order said, “His appointment has deprived opportunity to eligible candidates. In furtherance to illegality, he has not only enjoyed the fruits of his illegal appointment but also all benefits attached until and post retirement.” The court also ordered the university to videograph interviews, revoke illegal appointments and recover salary paid to such candidates.

The judge made the observations while disposing of petitions moved by Dr K Ramesh and two others challenging the appointment of one Gowthaman. “Though his appointment was challenged, the Registrar did nothing to revoke it. Knowing fully well that he did not possess required qualifications, Gowthaman continued in the post and enjoyed benefits.

Therefore, culpability is to be fixed on the person liable to recruit candidates, and whenever illegal appointments are made, immediate action must be taken not only to stop the continuance of service of appointees, but also against the persons who were responsible for such selection,” the order added.

In conclusion, the court said, “The benefits of public employment, not only includes social security, respect from society and monetary benefits throughout the tenure of employment, but also is extended post retirement. Hence, the appointments to government jobs, more particularly in universities and educational institutions have become a matter of public and judicial scrutiny.”