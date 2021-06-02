Former AIADMK minister moves anticipatory bail plea in 'cheating' case filed by actress

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK minister M Manikandan on Wednesday moved the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the recent case filed against him by an actress on charges of cheating over false promises of marriage.

The actress had recently filed a police complaint alleging that the former minister had sexually abused her and forced her to abort. The Chennai police had registered a case on her complaint. However, the minister denied all the allegations levelled against him in the anticipatory bail plea moved at the Madras High Court.

The former minister stated that there is no iota of truth in the allegations levelled against him and the entire complaint and accompanying documents are concocted after several attempts for compromise with extortionist demands were not accepted by the petitioner herein.

"The allegations made against the petitioner do not constitute the ingredients of the offence under Section 313 of the Indian Penal Code as the de facto complainant voluntarily caused abortion and there is no material whatsoever to show that it was done on the inducement of the petitioner," he alleged.

He also alleged that the complainant is an "extortionist and operates a gang to set up honey traps for vulnerable persons in society". He sought a thorough investigation on the complainant, which would show the real truth.

The petitioner stated that he was a general surgeon and was in government service for 12 years serving at Chennai and Madurai before he was allowed to contest elections for the state assembly. Manikandan was elected to the state assembly from the Ramanathapuram constituency and held office between 2016 and 2019.

Further, the former minister said that he is willing to cooperate with the investigation to get his name cleared.