Two escaped suspects surrender before Chennai police

Two of the three suspects who allegedly escaped from the Vyasarpadi police station two days ago surrendered to the police on Monday. The police are searching for the third suspect.

By Express News Service

Ajith Kumar (26), Ajay Gupta (22), and Jagadeeswaran (20) were caught by the Vyasarpadi police in the wee hours of Saturday during a vehicle inspection, the police said, adding that they were on a two-wheeler, which they left and fled after seeing the cops.

The trio were later caught and detained in the police station. “On Saturday midnight, when there were only two personnel at the police station, they staged a drama, acting like they were fighting against each other. They broke the glass panel of the notice board and threatened to hurt each other. When the personnel tried to calm them down, the trio pushed them and fled,” the police said.

A hunt was launched for them, following which, Ajay Gupta and Jagadeeswaran surrendered at the Vyasarpadi police station along with a lawyer on Monday night. Ajith Kumar is still on the run.

About 10 years ago, Ajith Kumar murdered one Kalaiarasan and escaped from prison after serving three years in a juvenile home and prison. Meanwhile, Ajay Gupta and Jagadeeswaran have more than 21 cases pending against them at different police stations in the city.

