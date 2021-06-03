STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Port Trust moves Madras HC to 'trace and return' its Rs 100 crore

Justice R Mahadevan, before whom the writ petition came up for hearing, directed the petitioner to implead the necessary parties as respondents and adjourned the matter.

Published: 03rd June 2021 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 11:00 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Chennai Port Trust on Thursday moved the Madras High Court for a direction to the Indian Bank to trace and return Rs 107.16 crore it had deposited with its various branches in the city between March and May 2020.

Justice R Mahadevan, before whom the writ petition came up for hearing, directed the petitioner to implead the necessary parties as respondents and adjourned the matter.

The petition prayed for a direction to the Indian Bank to pay Rs 107.16 crore within a time frame to be fixed by the court.

Of this, Rs 100.57 crore was the principal amount deposited by the CPT in fixed deposits at various branches of the bank in the city in the months of March, April and May 2020 and Rs 6.59 crore was the interest accrued thereon, on maturity.

The petition, after alleging fraudulent activities, unauthorised transfer of the funds and impersonation, said that the bank had not hitherto agreed to return the entire sum and had incorrectly linked the repayment to the investigation pending before the CBI on the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai port trust Chennai
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp