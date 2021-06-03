STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Decision on State Board exams in two days: Minister

The Tamil Nadu government will take a decision on conducting Class 12 State board exams in two days, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will take a decision on conducting Class 12 State board exams in two days, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday. Chief Minister MK Stalin will announce the decision after consulting with and considering the views of various stakeholders, said the minister, a day after the Central government cancelled CBSE Class 12 exams.

Poyyamozhi, speaking to reporters, said the government has sought views from health experts, parents, teachers, students and academicians on the feasibility of conducting the exams. “The Chief Minister has said that after considering all sides, a decision will be taken within two days,” he said, adding that the government will also take into account what other States decide.

“Our government strongly believes that both, children’s health and career, are very important. We do not want to compromise on their health,” Poyyamozhi said. He further encouraged parents, teachers and other stakeholders to write in or send e-mails to the School Education Department sharing their opinions.

The Centre, in May, had held a consultation with State governments, wherein many States, including Tamil Nadu, expressed their willingness to hold public exams when situation was better. “The Centre offered us alternatives that included reducing exam duration and increasing number of centres. We were surprised by the sudden decision to cancel the exams,” the minister said.

