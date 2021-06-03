Govt releases Rs 497.32 crore to settle dues to retirees

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has released Rs 497.32 crore towards settlement of dues to 2,457 retired transport-corporation employees. To mark the beginning of the fund’s disbursal, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday handed over cheques to six of the retired staff at the Secretariat.

The beneficiaries retired from eight transport corporations between January 2020 and April 2020. They did not get benefits at the time of their retirement because of a fund crunch in the corporations. Those retired in November 2017 were the last to receive retirement benefits within a month.

Following orders from the Madras High Court, the State government has been releasing dues to retired staff in a phased manner since 2019. The State transport corporations, which had been reeling under debts and loss of revenue for the past few years, had allegedly diverted funds meant for workers to meet additional expenses to operate buses.

On an average, 500 transport-department employees retire a month. Retirement benefits of those employees who retired between May 2020 and May 2021 would be released at earliest, according to an official.