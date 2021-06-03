History-sheeter shoots, runs, jumps off a bridge, but gets caught

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Gangster ‘CD’ Mani, wanted in over 30 criminal cases, was arrested on Tuesday night. Police claimed that Mani opened fire on a police team pursuing him and jumped off a bridge to evade arrest, but in vain. In the melee that ensued, Mani and a sub inspector, Balakrishnan, suffered injuries, the police said.

According to police, P Manikandan aka ‘CD’ Mani was spotted cruising in a luxury car on Tuesday, and the police team started following him.

“When the police team cornered him in Porur, he opened fire on them, injuring a personnel. Mani then took to his heels and even jumped off a bridge to evade arrest. He, however, sustained injuries and was arrested,” said a police officer. Both Mani and the injured police personnel were admitted to a hospital. Mani was interrogated by a police team on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Mani’s father lodged a complaint with the Chengalpattu police, claiming that his son was forcibly taken from his house in Pudupattinam by a group of unknown persons and that he did not hear from him again.

Mani has over 30 cases of attempt to murder, murder, extortion, abduction, and other criminal cases pending against him in the State.