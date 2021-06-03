New CGM to BSNL Tamil Nadu circle

CHENNAI: G Muraleedharan is the new Chief General Manager of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, Tamil Nadu Circle, Chennai. He assumed charge on Monday, a release said. A 1986-batch cadre of the Indian Telecommunication Service of the Government of India, Muraleedharan had served as Principal General Manager, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu Circle, between May 2018 and May 2021, the release added.
