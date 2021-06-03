Summer vacation brings barrage of hunger pangs for these kids in Chennai

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: “Let us destroy this world even if one individual were to starve,” said Mahakavi Bharathiyar. The pandemic is systematically pushing millions into poverty-induced starvation, and ushering in a new form of destruction. Among them is Manikandan, whose story holds a mirror to the society.

Life has been hard for R Manikandan for the last one year. With no job, Manikandan, a construction worker who stays in a shanty at the roadside in Madipakkam, is now struggling to feed his three children.

Teachers of the government school provided dry rations to his children under the mid-day meal programme and it was a huge relief for him. But, during the summer vacation, that has also been stopped; following which, the kids are now going to bed hungry.

“Construction work is now stopped owing to the lockdown and I neither have any other work nor a single penny in hand. Some days some kind-hearted people provide food to us that helps us survive. Every morning I wake up with the question: From where would I source food for my kids today?,” said the 42-year-old Manikandan.

The scenario has caused concern among the child rights activists also. Andrew Sesuraj, State convenor of Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch (TNCRW), said that mid-day meal scheme was the only source of survival and nutrition for the poor and the underprivileged children. Over 45 lakh children in the State depend on the mid-day meal scheme and its disruption will definitely hit them hard.

“Poor parents are already jobless in the lockdown and amid all this, the disruption of mid-day meals has also been added to their burden. With nothing to eat, these underprivileged children will resort to begging and other odd jobs to fill their stomach. The situation is worrisome as it will give rise to child labour and child trafficking,” said Sesuraj.

Experts, however, feel that the government should chalk out a blueprint to ensure distribution of nutritious cooked food to the school children at the existing subsidised government canteens.