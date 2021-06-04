STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor claims fraudster attempted to hack her email account

Police said she received an email from an unidentified person who demanded her username and password for her e-mail account.

Cyber crime, IT act, Online fraud

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An actress who recently lodged a complaint against former IT Minister M Manikandan alleged that a person claiming to be an officer of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) attempted to hack her mobile phone and erase personal details.

Police said she received an email from an unidentified person who demanded her username and password for her e-mail account. When she told him to contact her lawyer, he posed as a CBI officer and continued to seek her details. 

Suspicious, she approached Adyar all-women police. The police told the actress not to respond to the mail since it could be malware. She said in her complaint that this could be an attempt to hack her e-mail ID and erase the evidence against Manikandan. Sources said that she had included the mail conversation in her petition to the court to reject the anticipatory bail to Manikandan.

The former IT minister in the AIADMK government was booked on Sunday following a complaint filed by the actor who had accused him of cheating her in their relationship. Police booked a case against him under various sections of the IPC.

