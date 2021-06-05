Rs 35.3 lakh unaccounted cash seized

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three days after arresting a man with Rs 28 lakh unaccounted cash, Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Friday held another person with unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 35.3 lakh. During a special drive against smuggling of liquors by trains, RPF team headed by V Anjaneyan, Assistant Sub-Inspector, RPF (Crime Intelligence Branch) checked passengers of Hyderabad-Chennai Special Express on Friday.

RPF ASI K Rajendran and head constable V Sivakumar apprehended a 35-year-old man, a native of Padmasaliya Bazaar, Chinakakani, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. He carried the reserved ticket for sleeper class in the Express.

During the inquiry, the man was found in possession of a travel bag in his hand which contained currency notes of 500, 100 and 2000 denominations totalling Rs 35.3 lakhs cash. As he did not have any valid documents, the man and the cash was handed over to the Income tax department for further inquiry, an official said.

Postal staff help passenger

Meanwhile, postal staff at Egmore helped a passenger secure his travel bags which he lost in a train on Friday. The passenger who travelled in Tiruchy-Chennai Egmore special express deboarded at Tambaram at 4.20 am, but failed to collect his five travel bags including two laptop bags. He was accompanied by his brother who is physically challenged.

When informed by Tambaram station, postal staffs Vikki, G Saileela and Asirva in Chennai Egmore rushed to the train and secured five bags, said a railway police official.