STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Rs 35.3 lakh unaccounted cash seized

Three days after arresting a man with Rs 28 lakh unaccounted cash, Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Friday held another person with unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 35.3 lakh.

Published: 05th June 2021 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representation. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three days after arresting a man with Rs 28 lakh unaccounted cash, Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Friday held another person with unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 35.3 lakh. During a special drive against smuggling of liquors by trains, RPF team headed by V Anjaneyan, Assistant Sub-Inspector, RPF (Crime Intelligence Branch) checked passengers of Hyderabad-Chennai Special Express on Friday.

RPF ASI K Rajendran and head constable V Sivakumar apprehended a 35-year-old man, a native of Padmasaliya Bazaar, Chinakakani, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. He carried the reserved ticket for sleeper class in the Express.

During the inquiry, the man was found in possession of a travel bag in his hand which contained currency notes of 500, 100 and 2000 denominations totalling Rs 35.3 lakhs cash. As he did not have any valid documents, the man and the cash was handed over to the Income tax department for further inquiry, an official said. 

Postal staff help passenger
Meanwhile, postal staff at Egmore helped a passenger secure his travel bags which he lost in a train on Friday. The passenger who travelled in Tiruchy-Chennai Egmore special express deboarded at Tambaram at 4.20 am, but failed to collect his five travel bags including two laptop bags. He was accompanied by his brother who is physically challenged.  

When informed by Tambaram station, postal staffs Vikki, G Saileela and Asirva in Chennai Egmore rushed to the train and secured five bags, said a railway police official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp