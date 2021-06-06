After fighting long battle on ventilator, Chennai man defeats Covid

Omjasvin MD By

CHENNAI: In what can be referred to as a medical miracle, a 27-year-old Covid positive patient from Chennai recovered after being on CPAP ventilator (a machine that introduces air flow into airways to maintain continuous pressure and supports breathing) support in the ICU for 24 days, at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

He was discharged on Saturday. Speaking to Express, hospital dean Dr E Theranirajan said that the patient was brought to the hospital in a very critical state. “His respiratory rate was 30 per cent and his heart rate was 112. He also had psychological issues.

We gave him Remdesivir, low molecular heparin and medicines for reducing anxiety and heart rate. The RGGGH has saved many more critical patients in ICU recently. Two people recently recovered after being in the ICU for 45 and 25 days respectively, he added.