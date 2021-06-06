CM Stalin appreciates efforts of Chennai brave heart nurse who saved children from fire

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After Express’ reportage on real life heroes, one of them being a theatre nurse at the Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children, P Jayakumar, who made a brave effort to save 36 new-borns from fire, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday appreciated him.

“I received a call on Tuesday night, and was told that I was invited to meet the CM in person, along with my family. I was given a memento and Rs 1 lakh as a token of appreciation,” Jayakumar told Express.

Ministers Durai Murugan and PK Sekar Babu, and DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin, were also present on the occasion. Jayakumar added, “We spent around half an hour with the CM and were treated with so much warmth. Udhayanidhi also played with my kids.”