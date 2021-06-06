POCSO case: Bail denied to school teacher

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A special court for POCSO cases on Saturday denied bail to G Rajagopalan (59), the commerce teacher of PSBB school who was arrested on charges of sexually harassing school children.

According to the prosecution, the Ashok Nagar All-Woman Police registered a case against Rajagopal under sections 354(A) and 509 of the IPC, sections 67 and 67-A of the Information Technology Act and sections 12 of the POCSO Act. On May 25, police arrested Rajagopalan.

On Saturday, special judge TH Mohammed Farooq, refused to provide any relief dismissed the bail application.