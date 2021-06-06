Policewoman attempts suicide

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old policewoman reportedly attempted suicide at her residence at Thiruporur police quarters in Chengalpattu on Friday night.

According to police, C Kajalakshmi, a constable and a native of Ranipet, joined the department in 2017. Last year, she was transferred to the Thiruporur police station. She was staying at the quarters with her parents, police said.

Recently, her parents tested positive for Covid and were admitted to a hospital in Ranipet. A few days later, Kajalakshmi went to visit her parents. She was called back to duty, and she returned on Thursday.

According to sources, Kajalakshmi called one of her colleagues on Friday night and said she was very depressed. When the colleague went to her house to check on her, she found Kajalakshmi unconscious. She was rushed to a hospital, where she is recovering. The Thiruporur police registered a case.