Two held for mobile snatching

CHENNAI: Two men were arrested by police on Friday for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from a pedestrian. According to police, the victim identified as J Aashiq Baasha (28), from Kamakodi Nagar in Pallikaranai, was talking on his phone on Wednesday night near a petrol bunk on the Velachery-Tambaram Main Road. However, two persons on a bike snatched the phone from Aashiq and fled.

While Aashiq suffered injuries from the fall, he noted the bike registration number and informed the police. Pallikaranai police on Friday arrested S James (20) and A Kanadharshan (20) from Kovilambakkam, who confessed to the crime. The police seized a mobile phone and a two-wheeler.