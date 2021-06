By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Corporation, along with the CMDA, removed 200 MT of waste from the Koyambedu Market on Sunday, according to a release from the civic body. Every Sunday, cleaning activities will be initiated in Koyambedu, as part of the recently launched mass cleaning drive.

Vaccination camps for vendors and traders at Koyambedu is being organised. So far, 6,340 people have been vaccinated in these camps. Everyday, 500 samples from here are being tested, said the release.