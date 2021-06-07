Share details of suspected Covid patients, Chennai Corporation tells pharmacies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has issued orders to pharmacies to inform officials of any suspected coronavirus infectees trying to buy tablets. Pharmacies have been told to share details of these people, including their names, addresses, phone numbers, symptoms and drugs provided, to the Corporation.

“It has come to the notice of the Greater Chennai Corporation that many pharmacies are dispensing tablets for Covid-like symptoms such as paracetamol and azithromycin,” the proceedings of the Principal Secretary/Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation, stated.

“The Greater Chennai Corporation has to contact all such patients who have Covid-like symptoms but who have not got tested through GCC/private labs for Covid,” it added.