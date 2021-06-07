Woman booked for abusing traffic cops

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A woman was booked for abusing and threatening traffic police officers at a checkpoint on Spurtank Road in Chetpet on Sunday morning. A two-minute clip showing the woman, claiming to be a lawyer, hurling abuses and threatening the policemen with dire consequences for stopping her daughter’s car during a check has been circulating on social media.

One of the officers, who was present during the incident, told TNIE the woman’s daughter, in her twenties, ventured out in a hatchback without a proper reason or an e-pass. While she was being issued a challan for the violation, her mother rushed to the spot and engaged in a spat even before seeking to know what happened, the officer said.

Following this, the policemen lodged a complaint at the Chetpet police station, and a case was registered. The police refused to share the name of the accused, and Express couldn’t contact her to get her side of the story.