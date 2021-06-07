Youth must watch out for happy hypoxia, says Dr Aravind S

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In 2020, 29,114 children below the age of 12 were affected by Covid-19. Six months into 2021, close to 50,000 children have been infected by this dangerous disease.

While there is indeed a spike in cases among all sections, a considerable rise in cases is seen among children. Also, even individuals with no comorbidities and in their early and mid-20s have succumbed to the infection.

In the second wave, concerns like variants affecting youth, happy hypoxia, delayed admissions, and delayed roll-out of vaccinations for 18-44 age group have sprung up.

In conversation with Express, Dr Aravind S, consultant, Department of Paediatrics & Neonatology, MGM Healthcare, throws some light on the subjects.

Youth in their 20s without comorbidities are succumbing to Covid-19. How do healthy individuals end up in ICU and also die?

It is not just the virus that’s harming humans being, but also their immune system. Just because a person is young and appears to be well-built does not mean they have lower risk for infection. That said, there is no scientific proof yet that the virus is suddenly affecting youth in a severe manner. A high contagiousness is attributed to the newer strains. Hence more infections in a shorter period of time.

Are infections among youth higher because of their going out during periods of relaxation in lockdown?

Of course. Not many of the elderly come out during the relaxations compared to youth. Most frontline workers are also youth. Also, early vaccination for the elderly has helped minimise the burden of a severe infection.

In the first wave, it was widely said: “There is no risk to children.” Is that changing now?

The disease is still less intense in children. Over 90 per cent of the children testing positive for the infection are asymptomatic, and some have very mild symptoms. There is no credible evidence to show that the virus may infect children severely in the third wave as well. But still, we must not let our guards down in following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

What is the condition of happy hypoxia reported in youth?

Normally, when a patient’s oxygen saturation goes down, the brain recognises it and stimulates the respiratory system to work harder. With Covid-19 infection, despite having low levels of oxygen saturation in blood, some patients may continue to feel well and do not experience a difficulty in breathing. This condition is termed ‘happy’ hypoxia or ‘silent’ hypoxia. This causes a delay in the admission of the patient to a hospital. Patients, as such, should be vigilant about hypoxia. They can use a pulse oximeter or do a six-minute walking test. If the SpO2 levels are still low after walking, they can report to health authorities concerned.

How important is it to fast-track vaccination for those in the 18-44 age group, and where do we stand at vaccinating people below 18?

Age and comorbidities are a priority when it comes to vaccination. There is a global lobby working to convince developed countries to spare some of their vaccine stock. Of course, 18-44 age group needs to be covered in the earliest. As for vaccination of those below 18 years of age, we need credible data for it. Pfizer has done trials for children and has received favourable results. Moderna’s trial data will soon be published.

Here in India, we are just in the process of paediatrics trials for vaccines. We will have to wait and watch how it pans out. Also, Bharat Biotech has come up with a nasal vaccine. If successful, it will be a game-changer as it is administered through the nose. The logistical expenses, too, may be lesser than that for other types of vaccines around the world.