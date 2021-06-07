STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Youth must watch out for happy hypoxia, says Dr Aravind S

Happy/silent hypoxia is a condition wherein one will continue to feel well despite having low O2 saturation

Published: 07th June 2021 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Aravind S

Dr Aravind S

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In 2020, 29,114 children below the age of 12 were affected by Covid-19. Six months into 2021, close to 50,000 children have been infected by this dangerous disease. 

While there is indeed a spike in cases among all sections, a considerable rise in cases is seen among children. Also, even individuals with no comorbidities and in their early and mid-20s have succumbed to the infection. 

In the second wave, concerns like variants affecting youth, happy hypoxia, delayed admissions, and delayed roll-out of vaccinations for 18-44 age group have sprung up.

In conversation with Express, Dr Aravind S, consultant, Department of Paediatrics & Neonatology, MGM Healthcare, throws some light on the subjects.

Youth in their 20s without comorbidities are succumbing to Covid-19. How do healthy individuals end up in ICU and also die?

It is not just the virus that’s harming humans being, but also their immune system. Just because a person is young and appears to be well-built does not mean they have lower risk for infection. That said, there is no scientific proof yet that the virus is suddenly affecting youth in a severe manner. A high contagiousness is attributed to the newer strains. Hence more infections in a shorter period of time.

Are infections among youth higher because of their going out during periods of relaxation in lockdown?

Of course. Not many of the elderly come out during the relaxations compared to youth. Most frontline workers are also youth. Also, early vaccination for the elderly has helped minimise the burden of a severe infection.

In the first wave, it was widely said: “There is no risk to children.” Is that changing now?

The disease is still less intense in children. Over 90 per cent of the children testing positive for the infection are asymptomatic, and some have very mild symptoms.  There is no credible evidence to show that the virus may infect children severely in the third wave as well. But still, we must not let our guards down in following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

What is the condition of happy hypoxia reported in youth?

Normally, when a patient’s oxygen saturation goes down, the brain recognises it and stimulates the respiratory system to work harder. With Covid-19 infection, despite having low levels of oxygen saturation in blood, some patients may continue to feel well and do not experience a difficulty in breathing. This condition is termed ‘happy’ hypoxia or ‘silent’ hypoxia. This causes a delay in the admission of the patient to a hospital. Patients, as such, should be vigilant about hypoxia. They can use a pulse oximeter or do a six-minute walking test. If the SpO2 levels are still low after walking, they can report to health authorities concerned.

How important is it to fast-track vaccination for those in the 18-44 age group, and where do we stand at vaccinating people below 18?

Age and comorbidities are a priority when it comes to vaccination. There is a global lobby working to convince developed countries to spare some of their vaccine stock. Of course, 18-44 age group needs to be covered in the earliest. As for vaccination of those below 18 years of age, we need credible data for it. Pfizer has done trials for children and has received favourable results. Moderna’s trial data will soon be published. 

Here in India, we are just in the process of paediatrics trials for vaccines. We will have to wait and watch how it pans out. Also, Bharat Biotech has come up with a nasal vaccine. If successful, it will be a game-changer as it is administered through the nose. The logistical expenses, too, may be lesser than that for other types of vaccines around the world.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Aravind S coronavirus children hypoxia oxygen youth
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp