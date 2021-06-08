STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

All my Hearts and Prismatic Shards…

Stardew Valley deserves more attention. More people should play it, play it for longer, and feel nice and warm and happy inside.

Published: 08th June 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stardew Valley deserves more attention. More people should play it, play it for longer, and feel nice and warm and happy inside. Quoting the opening cutscene dialogue, this game is a gift for when “you feel crushed by the burden of modern life”. So open that PC/Mobile app/Nintendo Switch and start your brand-new farm just outside the tiny Pelican Town. Reader, I really want you to play this game, although I still haven’t finished it. There’s a lot to do. It’s difficult to put the right words; this game is a growing universe, with opportunities infinitely expanding as you move ahead in the story. How can I tell you what I enjoy about the game if there’s nothing that’s amiss? It would be easier to coax you if you were an NPC in the game; I would simply gift you a Golden Pumpkin, or a Prismatic Shard, so that you’d “heart” me enough to listen to me.

Stardew Valley is inherently a patient game, in that you could always do it all over again the next day, if things don’t go well today. But it also rewards you if you’re efficient with your time. Doing chores and following a routine provides more serotonin in game than it has ever done in real life.How I wish a Junimo gifts me the ability to wake up at 6 am like my in-game character… The “routine” is not merely a strategy to get better at the game, the routine is an inherent part of the game, it was born in it, and moulded by it. And despite this grind, it manages to keep you involved through tasks, festivals, people interactions, changing seasons, multiple income generating activities, fresh areas to explore, new items to craft. A lot, ok?

While the progression of the campaign is similar in both, the experience is worlds apart on whether you choose to play it alone, or with your friends (co-op). Single player Stardew is an introspective, meditative experience. You want to take it slow, finish side quests, gain the trust of all citizens, and slowly renovate the Community Centre. Co-op Stardew is mostly a party, occasionally a well-oiled organisation that adheres to a routine, and a potential race to date the coolest person in Pelican Town. 8/8 rarecrows for this game that has managed to scare away the crows sucking out my brain cells of positivity.

Anusha Ganapathi

@quaffle_waffle

(This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp