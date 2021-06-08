L&T to supply oxygen plants to TN hospitals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Larsen & Toubro has supplied one oxygen plant of 500 LPM capacity to the Government Hospital, Ponneri in Tiruvallur. L&T is in the process of supplying and commissioning five more plants in Tamil Nadu, as part of it corporate responsibility. The other five new medical oxygen generators will be supplied and commissioned at Government Hospitals in Chengalpet, Saidapet (500 LPM) and Government Hospitals in Royapettah, ESI Hospital, Coimbatore and Erode, of 1,000 LPM capacity each. The six oxygen generators, costing about Rs 6.5 crore, will be commissioned in four to six weeks.

In addition, L&T has supplied ventilators, mobile X-ray units, oxygen concentrators, CPAP machines to Government Hospitals in Madurai, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar and COVID centres at Chennai and supported a Chennai-based NGO to supply oxygen concentrators to the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Totally, these medical equipment are valued at Rs 8.5 crore for Tamil Nadu alone. SN Subrahmanyan, CEO and MD, Larsen & Toubro said, “As builders to the nation, we are standing by our country in this very difficult hour by supporting governments with high-end medical equipment in their fight against the pandemic. Nothing is more precious than human lives and we are extending all manner of support to help people remain safe and healthy.” L&T is also supporting various healthcare organisations under the state governments of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and the Andamans.