Madras HC stresses for protection of ancient monuments

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court, on Monday, directed the State government to establish the Mamallapuram World Heritage Area Management Authority and the constitute the Heritage Commission.A division bench comprising Justices R Mahadevan and PD Audikesavalu, in its 224-page judgement, directed the State Archeological Department to prepare a list of all temples, retrieve the lands from encroachers, take inventory of idols and valuables, and upload them on the department’s website.

The Bench, in its order, passed 75 separate directions for the creation of Mamallapuram World Heritage Area Management Authority, and the constitution of the Heritage Commission. The Bench, in the suo motu PIL orders on maintaining ancient monuments, noted that despite the orders of the Court, temple structures have been demolished and works have been carried on under the guise of renovation and the failure on part of the State to preserve monuments.

It also asked the State to appoint qualified ‘stapathis’ from the government college at Mamallapuram for each district and also other staff; And, if necessary, get approval for the creation of certain posts, like oduvars, temple artistes, archakas, etc.The Bench directed the State to file a report on the issues raised within eight weeks.