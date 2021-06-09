98.73% received Covid relief in May

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 98.73 per cent of ration cardholders in the State have received Rs 2,000 first installment Covid relief announced by the government in May. About Rs 4,191.18 crore was allotted for this scheme last month.

Among the beneficiaries, a chunk of no-commodity card holders who are not eligible for any ration items also got the benefit. Of the total 2,09,59,349 ration cards, Rs 2000 cash had been given to 2,06,92,850 families till May 31st, according to data from the Civil Supplies Department.

