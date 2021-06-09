Courts should be slow in staying action: Madras HC
The Madras High Court on Tuesday observed that courts must be slow in staying departmental proceedings initiated against employees facing corruption charges.
The single-member bench of Justice S Vaidyanathan made the observations while dismissing a plea moved by V Prabakar, a chief engineer in the Chennai Port Trust, challenging a 2014 charge memo issued in a departmental proceeding against him for accepting bribes.