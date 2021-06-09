Govt waives penalty in registration of birth, death certificates

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Considering the hardships faced by the public during the pandemic, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday ordered waiving payment of penalty for the delay in registering births and deaths that occurred from January 1, 2020.

The State government will bear the penalty to be paid by the public and would compensate for the revenue loss due to this waiver to the local bodies. However, the State government has requested everyone to register births and deaths on time.