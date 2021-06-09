STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Making sense of mucormycosis

Rhino-orbito-cerebral mucormycosis is an uncommon but serious fungal infection with high morbidity and mortality, caused by the angiotropic fungus.

Published: 09th June 2021 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Dr V Mohan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rhino-orbito-cerebral mucormycosis is an uncommon but serious fungal infection with high morbidity and mortality, caused by the angiotropic fungus. Mucormycosis has suddenly become a household term, causing great fear and panic during this second wave of Covid pandemic in India.

It usually occurs in immunocompromised individuals including people with uncontrolled diabetes, hematologic cancers, HIV/ AIDS, those with solid organ transplants or stem cell transplants and those on immunosuppressants like steroids.

The suspicion or diagnosis of rhino-orbito-cerebral mucormycosis triggers a medical as well as surgical emergency with special stress on the need for interaction and coordination among the inter-professional team to improve treatment outcomes in this life-threatening disease.

Who is at risk?

  • Those with uncontrolled diabetes
  • Those on immunosuppression with steroids
  • Those who have been treated for COVID-19 with immunomodulators or steroids
  • Those with other comorbidities like malignancy, posttransplant
  • Those having a prolonged stay in the ICU
  • Those on mechanical ventilation/ oxygen therapy for a long period
  • HIV/AIDS patients 

Symptoms

  • Facial pain/cheekbone pain/toothache
  • Sinus headache
  • Stuffy nose
  • Blood discharge from nose
  • Redness of the eyes
  • Double vision/blurry vision/ sudden loss of vision

Signs

  • Facial swelling/ discolouration
  • Palatal eschar/Nasal Eschar (blackish material)
  • Ptosis (drooping of eyelids)
  • Proptosis (protrusion of eye)
  • Ophthalmoplegia (paralysis of eye muscles)/Restricted extraocular movements.
  • Pan-ophthalmitis
  • Central Retinal Artery Occlusion (CRAO) with a cherry- red spot at the macula

Dos

  • Control blood sugar level
  • Judicious use of steroids
  • Monitoring of blood glucose post-COVID-19 in individuals with and without diabetes
  • Use of sterile water for humidifiers  while on oxygen therapy.
  • Watch for early warning symptoms/signs, wear a clean mask and maintain personal hygiene.

Don’ts

  • Do not use any medications like steroids or antifungal agents without consulting a physician
  • Don’t waste crucial time consulting your diabetologist/ ENT doctor or eye doctor

Investigations

  • Haemogram
  • Fasting / post-prandial blood glucose levels, HbA1c
  • Renal function tests
  • CT scan of Paranasal sinuses
  • MRI scan of Brain and orbit
  • Deep nasal swab/sputum examination
  • Diagnostic nasal endoscopy/ broncho-alveolar lavage

Management

  • Urgent medical and surgical management by a team approach involving the diabetologist, ENT specialist, ophthalmologist , intensivist,maxillo-facial surgeon, microbiologist and neurologist.
  • Tight control of blood glucose levels and management of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA). DKA if present, will mostly need insulin for control.
  • Increase frequency of selfmonitoring of blood glucose by glucometer. If possible, use continuous glucose monitoring by wearing a sensor.
  • If a patient is still on steroids, reduce the dose and discontinue as soon as possible.
  • To discontinue the immunomodulatory drugs, if the patient is on any.
  • Proper guidelines of antifungal therapy like Amphotericin B or others.
  • Extensive surgical debridement when indicated.

DR R RAJALAKSHMI And DR V MOHAN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp