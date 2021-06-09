Making sense of mucormycosis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rhino-orbito-cerebral mucormycosis is an uncommon but serious fungal infection with high morbidity and mortality, caused by the angiotropic fungus. Mucormycosis has suddenly become a household term, causing great fear and panic during this second wave of Covid pandemic in India.

It usually occurs in immunocompromised individuals including people with uncontrolled diabetes, hematologic cancers, HIV/ AIDS, those with solid organ transplants or stem cell transplants and those on immunosuppressants like steroids.

The suspicion or diagnosis of rhino-orbito-cerebral mucormycosis triggers a medical as well as surgical emergency with special stress on the need for interaction and coordination among the inter-professional team to improve treatment outcomes in this life-threatening disease.

Who is at risk?

Those with uncontrolled diabetes

Those on immunosuppression with steroids

Those who have been treated for COVID-19 with immunomodulators or steroids

Those with other comorbidities like malignancy, posttransplant

Those having a prolonged stay in the ICU

Those on mechanical ventilation/ oxygen therapy for a long period

HIV/AIDS patients

Symptoms

Facial pain/cheekbone pain/toothache

Sinus headache

Stuffy nose

Blood discharge from nose

Redness of the eyes

Double vision/blurry vision/ sudden loss of vision

Signs

Facial swelling/ discolouration

Palatal eschar/Nasal Eschar (blackish material)

Ptosis (drooping of eyelids)

Proptosis (protrusion of eye)

Ophthalmoplegia (paralysis of eye muscles)/Restricted extraocular movements.

Pan-ophthalmitis

Central Retinal Artery Occlusion (CRAO) with a cherry- red spot at the macula

Dos

Control blood sugar level

Judicious use of steroids

Monitoring of blood glucose post-COVID-19 in individuals with and without diabetes

Use of sterile water for humidifiers while on oxygen therapy.

Watch for early warning symptoms/signs, wear a clean mask and maintain personal hygiene.

Don’ts

Do not use any medications like steroids or antifungal agents without consulting a physician

Don’t waste crucial time consulting your diabetologist/ ENT doctor or eye doctor

Investigations

Haemogram

Fasting / post-prandial blood glucose levels, HbA1c

Renal function tests

CT scan of Paranasal sinuses

MRI scan of Brain and orbit

Deep nasal swab/sputum examination

Diagnostic nasal endoscopy/ broncho-alveolar lavage

Management

Urgent medical and surgical management by a team approach involving the diabetologist, ENT specialist, ophthalmologist , intensivist,maxillo-facial surgeon, microbiologist and neurologist.

Tight control of blood glucose levels and management of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA). DKA if present, will mostly need insulin for control.

Increase frequency of selfmonitoring of blood glucose by glucometer. If possible, use continuous glucose monitoring by wearing a sensor.

If a patient is still on steroids, reduce the dose and discontinue as soon as possible.

To discontinue the immunomodulatory drugs, if the patient is on any.

Proper guidelines of antifungal therapy like Amphotericin B or others.

Extensive surgical debridement when indicated.

DR R RAJALAKSHMI And DR V MOHAN