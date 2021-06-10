In harmony with the past, present and future

Roshne Balasubramanian By

CHENNAI: Lush synths, a driving percussion section and ethereal harmonies. In their debut single Little Girl, husband- wife duo ‘Lil Idli’, comprising Deepak Gopinath and Ranjani Prabhakar, present an empyreal yet minimalistic rendition, which acts as an invitation for the past, present and future selves to unite.

After years of accompanying each others’ solo work, the Indie-pop duo interlaced their musical sensibilities earlier in 2020. “We would constantly discuss song arrangements and song ideas and it only made sense for us to be forming a musical duo officially!” shares Deepak, an alumnus of Berklee College of Music. In a tête-a-tête with CE, they give us a peek into their debut project.

The band was formed last year amid the pandemic, and you eventually went on to invest in a home studio. Did the space become a haven during the time?

The initial idea was to rent out a studio and bring in session musicians to record the album. However, the pandemic upended those plans. We charted out a corner of our bedroom to build out a recording space. There are times that we’ve spent full days there experimenting and prototyping different sonic ideas, taking coffee breaks every few hours. But mostly, we take turns in the studio space and work in it for a few hours here and there. A memorable idea that emerged from our studiotime was when Deepak thought to sample our nature sounds for our next single, Allergic, which is a melancholy song about unrequited love that we used as a metaphor to describe reciprocity and gratitude in our relationships with the Earth. So we delayed the production of the song to take a variety of samples outside in multiple settings.

Little Girl is an ode to one’s younger self. Was the song a way to reconnect with your former self ?

Ranjani wrote this song years ago when a lot of her thinking was on her younger self as a way to get closer to her current self. It was one of the first songs she wrote when she moved to Chicago years ago, so we played it many times in our live sets. It was always a song that folks enjoyed, and it naturally became the one we laid down first in our bedroom studio. Because it is such a lush, easy-going bop, it seemed like a good fit for a single. It’s in the pop realm without being too singular or too experimental.

Do you think writing down harboured emotions was in a way cathartic?

Definitely. In many ways, writing is an act of self-care. Writing down harboured emotions is the only way I can make sense of them. I journal, write fiction, and song-write as a way to reflect, remember things as they were, and release any triggers. For Little Girl, writing this song was a way of empowering myself and taking ownership of my narrative. The other songs on our album come from a similar process.

What sonic direction will your upcoming album, Mitochondria, be taking?

Mitochondria is a concept album that explores all the inherited stories travelling in our mitochondrial DNA, which gets passed down solely through mothers. So this album is dedicated to the women that came before us, who are all living inside of us and echoing their voices. Sonically, we want to meld standard pop song sensibilities with an experimental bent to it as informed by our explorations in jazz, avantgarde and electronic music.

Over the last few years, appreciation and recognition for indie music have increased. How do you see this evolution and how do you plan to tap this space?

It’s so exciting to see indie music start to flourish in India. This evolution has gone from anything non-film related to a much more open, receptive space that includes a gamut of genres, artists, and multiple opportunities to be heard and share your story. We love and look up to artists like Prateek Kuhad and Sid Sriram, who have had interesting stories and have brought such unique perspectives to their work. Both of us have deep roots in India, and though we are experiencing the indie music scene from afar right now, we’d love to tap in by continuing to create music that is important to us and find ways to share it across the ocean.

What are your post-pandemic performance plans? Is there a dream venue?

Right now, we’re just grateful to be in a position to focus our energies on our art and this album. But one day, we hope to play our songs from Mitochondria live and collaborate with other artists in person. As far as a dream venue, it depends on how big we are dreaming! We are huge fans of a space in Chicago called ‘Constellation’ and we’d love to perform back home in India at the Magnetic Fields Festival in Rajasthan or Fireflies in Bengaluru. The future is promising and we will continue to create.

(The duo recently shot the music video for their second single, Allergic, and are focusing on releasing the full album.)

ARTISTIC JOURNEYS

Deepak: “Ranjani grew up in Chennai and got her start singing Carnatic music.She has studied voice for almost all of her life. She learned Western violin for years as well. She was about 15, and she became obsessed with the singersongwriter, alternative rock, R&B styles. Songwriting started coming into focus, and it was an outlet to meld these various traditions that at the time were diverging streams of expression in her life.”

Ranjani: “Deepak grew up in Thrissur, Kerala, and got his musical start playing the drums. He moved to Mumbai in 2003 and was active in the college rock music scene for several years. In 2008, he moved to Boston to pursue music full-time at the Berklee College of Music and started exploring jazz, classical composition and electroacoustic art.”